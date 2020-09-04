(The Center Square) – A Colorado county health department is suing a local speedway after it hosted an event that is claims violated local and state health orders.
The Jefferson County Public Health said that Bandimere Speedway in Morrison was in “blatant violation” of public health orders when it hosted a “Stop the COVID Chaos” rally on Tuesday.
The health department claims the speedway did not get the county’s approval to host an outdoor event with more than 175 people, and that participants violated an order requiring “individuals to wear masks in outdoor settings when 6 ft. distancing cannot be maintained.”
Michelle Malkin, a conservative pundit and one of the event’s hosts, said the rally drew 5,500 people.
“Events like the Sept. 1 rally at Bandimere Speedway put everyone at risk,” Jefferson County Public Health said in a statement. “As a community, we must work together to minimize the health impacts of COVID-19 both on an individual and economic level, which we can all do by continuing to be vigilant about public health precautions.”
House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, who attended the rally, said as a result of the lawsuit, “freedom of speech is under full attack in Colorado.”
“We had an actual peaceful protest at [Bandimere Speedway] with [Michelle Malkin], and other patriots. Now the health department is suing Bandimere. No one sued organizers of the Denver riots. Sad!” he tweeted.
Malkin and Neville are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis over his statewide mask mandate. The Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear the lawsuit, but Malkin and Neville have said they would file in district court.