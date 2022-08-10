(The Center Square) – Consumer prices have increased 1.7% in the Denver metro area over the last two months, according to federal data.
Prices went up 1.7% in June and July, which is more than the 1.33% increase the area saw in April and May, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows.
“Much of the two-month increase in inflation may have occurred in June, which is not reported separately in Colorado, as national inflation was flat in July,” the Common Sense Institute (CSI), a free-enterprise think tank, said in an analysis. “Despite any moderation in July, overall price growth continues to outpace earnings growth.”
The 12-month Consumer Price Index in the Denver metro area dropped by 0.1% between May and July to 8.2%, BLS data said. Nationally, prices have increased 8.5% from July 2021 to July 2022.
CSI said the decrease is because "the exceptionally high inflation between March and May 2021 is no longer counted in the 12-month calculation."
Inflation in the Denver metro area ranks 13th nationally in total growth of the 26 consumer price indices, CSI said.
The average Colorado household is spending approximately $1,642 more on household goods, an average increase of $821 per month. Since March 2020, Colorado households have had to increase their spending of more than $7,500 to keep up with inflation, BLS data shows.
Inflation has remained stubbornly high since January 2021 and accelerated in late February 2022. In turn, the Federal Reserve Bank has raised interest rates four times this year in an effort to reduce inflation. The last 0.75 basis-point rate hike went into effect on July 27.
One area where consumers in metro Denver have been hit the hardest is at the grocery store. Over the last year, food prices have increased by an average of 12% with the “food at home” category – which measures grocery prices – rising 13.6%.
The “food away from home” category – which measures restaurant and retail food prices – has increased by just 9.8% since July 2021, according to the data.