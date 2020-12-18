(The Center Square) – Colorado recorded 19,854 new unemployment claims last week, marking the most new claims the state has seen in one week since early May.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment also said Thursday that 20,621 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims were filed during the week ending on December 12.
In all, 682,362 regular unemployment claims have been filed to date. When combined with PUA claims, that number jumps to 916,915.
For the week ending December 5, the state recorded 19,024 claims while another 17,130 were filed during the week ending November 28, according to CDLE data.
Accommodation and food service workers led the way with over 5,600 new unemployment claims filed for the week ending on November 2, more than the claims filed by employees in nine other industries combined.
On November 28, these workers made up 20% of claims filed. Last week, that total ballooned to 45.5%.
Since March 29, Colorado has paid $6.49 billion in total unemployment benefits. This includes $2.37 in regular unemployment claims, and $2.5 billion for federal unemployment benefits that paid $600 per week. The state has also paid $923.4 million in PUA claims to gig and self-employed workers.
CDLE reports there are more than 65,000 jobs available in the state. The most posted jobs in Colorado are for over-the-road truckers, registered nurses, and customer service representatives.
Nationally, there were 885,000 new claims filed in the week ending Dec. 12, an 23,000 increase from the prior week.