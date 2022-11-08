(The Center Square) – Incumbent Democrats in Colorado swept statewide races on Tuesday, according to early and unofficial election results.
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet both won reelection early Tuesday night.
Democratic Secretary of State Jena Griswold won her race, which the Associated Press called later in the evening, as did Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser, who lead Republican John Kellner by over 10 points, according to unofficial election results.
State Treasurer Dave Young leads Republican Lang Sias by 10 points, but the race was not called as of late Tuesday.
Among statewide ballot measures, voters approved Proposition 121, which lowers the state's income tax rate to 4.40% from 4.55%.
Voters also approved Proposition GG, which requires any future income tax measures "to include information on how the change would affect income taxes for different categories of income."
A trio of alcohol-related measures have not been called yet, but all are losing with roughly two-thirds of the vote in, while a proposal to subsidize affordable housing also hasn't been called but leads by two points as of late Tuesday.