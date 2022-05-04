(The Center Square) – The number of high school graduates who enrolled in college courses dropped significantly in Colorado during the pandemic, a new report from the Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE) shows.
Overall, just 50.5% of Colorado high school graduates from the class of 2020 enrolled in higher education courses, representing a more than 5.8% decline from 2019. Colorado’s college-going rate is also more than 10% below the national average of 62.7%, according to the report.
“While the report demonstrates that there was a significant decline in enrollment for students from some ethnic, racial, income and geographical groups, it is also important to remember that students are individuals, not categories, and support must be provided to meet an individual student’s needs,” CDHE Executive Director Dr. Angie Paccione said in a statement.
The pandemic proved to not only be a stressor for individuals and families, it also significantly strained Colorado’s K-12 education system.
Colorado lawmakers cut more than $1.3 billion from the state’s K-12 coffers to balance the state’s budget in 2020. Most school districts in the state also switched to a remote learning model that caused “significant decreases” in learning achievement across nearly all grade levels, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
These decisions had a disproportionately negative impact on both low-income students and students from rural areas of the state, according to the CDHE report. For example, the college-going rate for rural students was 46.3%. School districts with fewer than 1,000 students saw their college-going rate decline by more than 10% to 43.2%.
One bright spot that the report found is that career-focused and technical education courses continue to see strong enrollment. More than 71% of high school graduates reported taking at least one career or technical education class and 51% completed one of the programs before graduation, according to the report.
While overall postsecondary enrollment declined in Colorado, the cost of tuition continued to climb at the state's two largest universities.
At the University of Colorado Boulder, tuition increased 2.7% for incoming students in the 2021-22 school year, although the university said the "effective increase" was 0% because of federal relief funds. Tuition at Colorado State University went up 3%.