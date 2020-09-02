Colorado adults who have served in the military account for 8.4 percent of the state’s population, the 19th highest percentage among the 50 states, according to an analysis by the website 24/7 Wall St.
Military veterans in Colorado number 371,081, the study based on Census Bureau data found. Among the veterans, 6.2 percent live in poverty, and 1,068 of them are homeless, according to 24/7 Wall St.
Nationwide, about 20 percent of the 18 million veterans did their service after the 9/11 terrorist acts, while about 33 percent served during the Vietnam era. At the same time, 1.2 million of the veterans live in poverty, and 37,000 of them are homeless, the analysis found.
Many of the states where large percentages of veterans live have major military installations and large shares of active-duty troops, researchers said.
Which States Have the Largest Share of Veterans?
|Rank
|State
|Veteran Population
|Veterans as % of State Population
|# of Veterans Who Served in Wars After Sept. 11, 2001
|# of Vietnam-era Veterans
|Veteran Labor Force Participation Rate
|% of Veterans Living in Poverty
|# of Homeless Veterans
|1
|Alaska
|67,635
|12.6%
|25,373
|20,885
|76.8%
|7.5%
|111
|2
|Virginia
|670,273
|10.3%
|221,696
|198,524
|83.6%
|4.9%
|447
|3
|Wyoming
|45,252
|10.3%
|10,543
|17,919
|84.3%
|4.5%
|51
|4
|Montana
|84,392
|10.2%
|17,989
|32,940
|78.5%
|7.6%
|205
|5
|Maine
|105,385
|9.7%
|15,403
|41,119
|71.1%
|5.9%
|116
|6
|Hawaii
|102,915
|9.6%
|34,911
|33,908
|84.7%
|4.3%
|505
|7
|Idaho
|121,327
|9.3%
|24,245
|46,036
|76.0%
|6.4%
|201
|8
|South Carolina
|363,194
|9.2%
|77,043
|136,178
|76.0%
|8.5%
|462
|9
|New Mexico
|146,147
|9.1%
|33,962
|57,060
|72.0%
|9.4%
|257
|10
|Nevada
|211,114
|9.0%
|45,362
|76,028
|76.6%
|8.0%
|674
|11
|Arizona
|496,239
|9.0%
|100,002
|190,010
|76.5%
|6.8%
|910
|12
|Oklahoma
|266,513
|9.0%
|63,647
|98,743
|74.4%
|7.2%
|280
|13
|Washington
|520,226
|8.9%
|124,157
|185,141
|78.1%
|5.8%
|1,585
|14
|Delaware
|66,896
|8.8%
|12,053
|25,349
|78.0%
|6.0%
|65
|15
|West Virginia
|126,473
|8.8%
|19,690
|50,933
|68.1%
|9.9%
|137
|16
|Alabama
|324,612
|8.6%
|76,638
|114,539
|71.3%
|7.3%
|292
|17
|New Hampshire
|93,957
|8.6%
|14,488
|35,982
|81.0%
|3.7%
|113
|18
|Florida
|1,439,606
|8.5%
|264,521
|520,697
|75.0%
|6.6%
|2,472
|19
|Colorado
|371,081
|8.4%
|98,231
|125,501
|80.2%
|6.2%
|1,068
|20
|Oregon
|279,132
|8.4%
|46,392
|110,596
|72.7%
|7.2%
|1,438
|21
|North Carolina
|667,035
|8.3%
|161,466
|224,691
|76.0%
|6.8%
|907
|22
|South Dakota
|54,691
|8.2%
|12,178
|20,923
|78.3%
|5.4%
|66
|23
|Tennessee
|429,585
|8.2%
|96,531
|153,462
|73.5%
|6.3%
|679
|24
|Kansas
|178,959
|8.2%
|44,131
|60,993
|78.5%
|7.4%
|189
|25
|Arkansas
|187,903
|8.1%
|36,393
|69,185
|69.7%
|8.2%
|238
|26
|Missouri
|384,150
|8.1%
|70,919
|148,953
|75.3%
|7.3%
|488
|27
|Nebraska
|116,754
|8.1%
|24,870
|40,072
|84.7%
|5.4%
|175
|28
|North Dakota
|45,135
|7.8%
|10,874
|15,677
|85.2%
|7.7%
|49
|29
|Maryland
|363,178
|7.8%
|96,715
|111,591
|83.1%
|4.2%
|490
|30
|Georgia
|609,508
|7.6%
|144,746
|200,319
|76.9%
|6.4%
|801
|31
|Iowa
|184,032
|7.6%
|29,563
|66,990
|80.5%
|5.7%
|149
|32
|Kentucky
|261,887
|7.6%
|52,350
|92,698
|70.8%
|7.8%
|447
|33
|Ohio
|680,310
|7.5%
|111,617
|245,852
|77.4%
|7.2%
|676
|34
|Indiana
|380,079
|7.4%
|67,155
|136,161
|78.8%
|7.4%
|572
|35
|Pennsylvania
|745,909
|7.3%
|112,778
|278,351
|77.6%
|6.9%
|857
|36
|Wisconsin
|326,288
|7.2%
|49,132
|124,986
|77.7%
|5.8%
|359
|37
|Mississippi
|162,926
|7.2%
|37,216
|52,935
|73.3%
|6.8%
|72
|38
|Louisiana
|247,339
|7.0%
|53,908
|87,280
|72.3%
|9.5%
|360
|39
|Minnesota
|294,377
|6.8%
|46,837
|111,668
|79.6%
|6.3%
|297
|40
|Michigan
|530,572
|6.8%
|74,655
|203,602
|74.7%
|7.4%
|599
|41
|Texas
|1,435,787
|6.8%
|396,060
|471,690
|78.0%
|6.5%
|1,806
|42
|Vermont
|33,986
|6.7%
|3,806
|15,017
|73.3%
|6.2%
|87
|43
|Rhode Island
|54,848
|6.5%
|11,227
|21,323
|81.4%
|8.3%
|92
|44
|Connecticut
|165,029
|5.8%
|26,712
|61,354
|81.1%
|5.8%
|195
|45
|Illinois
|559,656
|5.7%
|98,857
|203,913
|78.5%
|6.6%
|690
|46
|Utah
|120,410
|5.4%
|29,671
|41,246
|82.1%
|4.9%
|211
|47
|Massachusetts
|292,644
|5.3%
|48,182
|103,306
|79.8%
|6.3%
|917
|48
|California
|1,538,797
|5.1%
|325,615
|537,650
|76.4%
|7.1%
|10,980
|49
|New Jersey
|308,012
|4.4%
|49,242
|112,419
|81.3%
|4.9%
|551
|50
|New York
|678,833
|4.4%
|106,916
|246,548
|74.0%
|6.8%
|1,270
Source: 24/7 Wall St.