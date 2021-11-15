(The Center Square) – Colorado will require anyone attending large indoor events in six Denver metro counties to be fully vaccinated.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment's (CDPHE) amended public health order goes into effect on November 19 and applies to public events with 500 or more attendees in Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, Jefferson, Denver, and Broomfield counties.
“I am grateful for the counties that are coordinating with the state to slow the spread of the virus,” CDPHE Executive Director Jill Hunsaker Ryan said in a statement. “Large venues and local governments are part of the solution to ending the pandemic.”
According to CDPHE data, Colorado’s state positivity rate has increased to 10.2% over the last week, with over 84% of the cases stemming from the delta variant.
Meanwhile, 50% of the state’s critical use ventilators are currently being used by patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 36% of state hospitals report having too few beds to meet demand.
The counties mentioned in the amended health order have recorded some of Colorado’s highest COVID-19 case totals. Adams County has recorded more than 79,000 cases, Arapahoe County has recorded more than 84,000, and Denver County has recorded 96,000.
Statewide, more than 781,000 cases have been recorded since March 2020, CDPHE data shows.
Nancy Jackson, chair of the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners, said the new order is an example of the county doing its part to slow the virus' spread.
“Over the past 21 months, we’ve learned how good hygiene practices, the use of face coverings, testing, social distancing and vaccines can help keep our residents healthy,” Jackson said. “We really need everyone to keep it up and remain vigilant to provide our health care system some relief – especially as we head into the winter season.”