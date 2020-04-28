(The Center Square) – Colorado will receive another $10.2 million in COVID-19 emergency relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA).
Colorado has already been granted $22.3 million so far, bringing the state’s total to $32.5 million. Including funding for the city and county of Denver, the state has received $72 million, according to the federal agency.
The state previously received FEMA funds in increments of $16.7 million, $4 million, and $1.5 million, not including funds sent to Denver.,
FEMA also said Monday an additional $2 million in funding was going to the city for the Denver International Airport.
“This assistance is a continued demonstration of the federal government’s support of Colorado and its residents in this battle against COVID-19,” FEMA Region 8 Administrator Lee dePalo said.
“During this time of uncertainty, we must ensure that every community in Colorado has the resources they need to combat COVID-19,” U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., said in a statement. “I’m pleased to see this important funding delivered to Colorado and I will continue working with my colleagues at the state, local, and federal levels to provide relief to our state.”
The funding must be used for emergency measure to combat the COVID-19 crisis, such as State Emergency Operations Centers and other public health safety measures.
The city and county of Denver also previously received $36 million in FEMA funds, bringing its total funding to $38 million after Monday’s announcement. However, Colorado Politics reported that Denver City Council voted on Monday to delay the funding’s disbursement.