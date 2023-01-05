(The Center Square) – Colorado's 20 remaining state-run COVID-19 testing sites will close on January 15 following a significant decrease in demand over the past year.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Wednesday sites have only been at 3-6% capacity since November 2022, citing at-home testing availability and a decrease in the disease. The state has had over 150 community testing sites operating at its peak.
“Coloradans have transitioned away from relying on large community testing sites and toward testing at home with widely available at-home rapid tests, health care providers, or local retail pharmacies,” said Scott Bookman, Colorado's COVID-19 Incident Commander. “With this transition, the State is focusing efforts on the testing distribution methods Coloradans currently use most and providing testing resources to those who need them most.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 6,084 cases were reported in the state of Colorado the week of December 25, 2022. That's a drop compared to over 25,000 cases during the same week in 2021. CDC data also shows 105.6 in 100,000 people had COVID-19 the week of Dec. 25 2022, while over 434 in 100,000 did in 2021.
While the remaining public testing sites will be closed, over 200 distribution centers will continue to provide free take home tests. In addition, Coloradans can have free tests sent to their homes through a federal program.