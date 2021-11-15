(The Center Square) – The Colorado Supreme Court unanimously approved a new map for the state’s House and Senate districts on Monday.
Justice Richard Gabriel described the court’s constitutional review of the maps as a “limited one,” adding that it's not the court’s task to determine whether the plan “could have been adopted.”
Gabriel added "that the Commission did not abuse its discretion here, and we thus approve the plans."
The approval paves the way for the maps to become effective ahead of the 2022 election. It also allows county clerks to redraw their local precinct maps accordingly.
The court’s approval also marks the end of the first year of Colorado’s independent redistricting process. The state adopted the process in 2018 when voters approved Amendments Y and Z, which created both independent redistricting bodies.
Data from the once-in-a-decade census that was used to draw the maps was delayed by five months because of the pandemic. Colorado’s significant population growth over that time warranted the creation of an 8th Congressional District.
The court approved new the map for the new U.S. House districts two weeks ago.
The final documents must be filed with the secretary of state’s office no later than December 29, the court's ruling says.