(The Center Square) – The Colorado Supreme Court declined a pair of petitions that would have freed inmates in the state’s corrections system in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The petitions came from the Colorado State Public Defender's Office, the Office of the Alternate Defense Counsel, and the Colorado Criminal Defense Bar. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Colorado and other criminal justice reform advocacy groups also announced support.
The organizations filed emergency actions last Friday to limit the spread of COVID-19 among inmates, requesting that lower courts implement directives to safely reduce the number of people incarcerated during the crisis as public safety and health measure.
“COVID-19 poses an imminent public health threat to people who are incarcerated, who are disproportionately vulnerable to the virus, where social distancing is impossible, and with facilities that do not have adequate medical care to meet these needs,” Megan Ring, the State Public Defender, said in a press release.
"Colorado's judicial leadership must protect inmates, correctional staff, and the public by providing guidance to all Colorado judges to assist in depopulating jails during this pandemic," Ring added.
The high court, however, declined the petitions on the same day they were filed.
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order last month to lower the jail population. The petitions asked the Colorado Supreme Court to offer and translate an official guidance doctrine to facilitate the implementation of Polis' order into real action.
The court didn't provide any specific reason for the denial of the petitions, according to court documents.
District Attorney George Brauchler of the 18th Judicial District (which covers Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert, and Lincoln counties), celebrated the decision in a statement.
“Those housed in county jails are not hotel guests or patrons of a cruise at sea,” Brauchler said. “They are incarcerated because they have either committed a crime worthy of taking away their liberty, or they are accused of a serious crime and pose a significant risk to the community.”
“The community is not safer or healthier when we force those who pose the greatest risk to our safety back into our neighborhoods, while we are shut in at home,” he added, calling the petitions “politically motivated actions” and that “the court was wise to deny both of them.”
Polis' executive order mandates social distancing to manage a potential novel coronavirus outbreak among general prison populations. The executive action says that the "potential spread of COVID-19 in facilities and prisons poses a significant threat to prisoners and staff who work in facilities and prisons, as well as the communities to which incarcerated persons will return."
State Department of Corrections (CDOC) executive director Dean Williams released a statement on March 23, highlighting the system's plans to reduce incarceration and inmate populations.
"The introduction of COVID-19 into the corrections system could have devastating results, so we have taken decisive action to try and prevent the introduction of the virus, while still protecting public safety,” Williams said.
“CDOC has been evaluating areas in which we are able to aid the criminal justice system in not overloading the jails and our correctional institutions,” Williams added.
“The Chief Justice was right to allow individual jurisdictions, including the sheriffs elected to manage county jails, to deal with this issue in a way that best fits their specific situation and resources, even if it doesn’t match the criminal defense attorney-favored suggestions,” Brauchler argued. “Local control continues to be the best answer.”
ACLU of Colorado Senior Staff Attorney and Senior Policy Counsel Rebecca Wallace noted that the overall population within the state's corrections system is dangerously high.
"While some jails are seeing appropriate depopulation, others have seen very little change in numbers of incarcerated people, and the results could prove catastrophic," Wallace said. The number of adult inmates in Colorado is expected to decline by 1.8 percent across the fiscal year 2020, from 19,951 to 19,589 offenders by year-end, the state Division of Criminal Justice said in its March 2020 Prison Population Projections report.
Dr. Carlos Franco-Paredes, an associate medicine professor at the University of Colorado's Division of Infectious Diseases, alerted policymakers and prison officials to the potential negative impacts of a possible COVID-19 outbreak in state correctional facilities.
“Based on my conversations with patients, my own observations, and information that exists regarding the resources available within jail, prison, community corrections, and juvenile detention facilities, it is my professional opinion that the medical care available cannot properly accommodate the needs of patients should there be an outbreak of COVID-19 in these facilities,” Franco-Paredes wrote in a “Dear Colleague” letter last month.