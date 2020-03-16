(The Center Square) – Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers has declared a state of emergency across the city in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The move came before Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday evening that he was halting dine-in services at restaurants and bars for a month across the state.
This order from the mayor means that Colorado Springs agencies will be able to access state and federal emergency funds to assist in implementing a public health response to coronavirus in coordination with surrounding public health jurisdictions like El Paso County.
“I declared a local State of Emergency because it gives the City its best ability to respond to the COVID-19 virus,” Mayor Suthers said in a statement. He added: “This should not be cause for further alarm, but a signal that our city continues to monitor the situation and respond in a prudent, efficient and effective manner in constant coordination with our partners at El Paso County Health and El Paso County.”
One person in El Paso County has died from the coronavirus, with numerous more cases being reported across the state. Other city leaders are opting for more stringent measures to curtail the spread of the virus. The city of Denver announced early Monday that all restaurants in the city are to suspend dine-in operations and will only offer take-out and delivery services until May 11.
Later Monday, Polis announced restrictions on restaurants and bars across the state, which still allows drive through, delivery and take-out services.
“There were very difficult decisions,” the governor said. “The goals of which are to reduce the severity and duration of this public health crisis.”