(The Center Square) – Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold on Thursday said that her office has concluded its investigation into a potential breach of election security protocols in the Douglas County clerk and recorder’s office.
Griswold said she concluded the investigation after receiving answers to questions submitted to Douglas County Clerk Merlin Klotz concerning a trusted build event that occurred last year. The investigation began in late January after Griswold was notified of a social media post made by Klotz about the event.
“After receiving responses from Douglas County, my office is satisfied that there is no current threat to the county’s election system,” Griswold said.
On Feb. 3, Griswold’s office ordered Klotz to disclose information about the hard drive backups made from the county’s voting system and activate security cameras for the elections equipment. The order also required that he restrict access to the machines.
The County Attorney’s Office for Douglas County returned answers to Griswold’s questions five days later. Included in the response was a signed letter from Klotz and County Deputy Clerk for Elections Jack Twite that stated neither official accessed the voting machines during the event in question.
It also asserted that no unauthorized persons entered the trusted build event and that no physical images of the hard drive backups were made.
Griswold's office has also investigated election security protocol breaches in Mesa County and Elbert County.
“As Secretary of State I will always do what is required to ensure that every Colorado voter, no matter their political affiliation, zip code, or amount of money in their bank account can make their voice heard in accessible and secure elections,” Griswold said.
The SOS's office on Monday also announced temporary security rules for voting systems that bar the creation of hard drive images and require background checks for officials present at trusted build events.