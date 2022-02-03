(The Center Square) – Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, on Thursday announced his plans to resign after being appointed to a position at the Pentagon.
Garcia’s next job will be as Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs within the U.S. Department of Defense. His resignation will be effective as of Feb. 23.
“I am incredibly grateful that my community and my colleagues entrusted me with this responsibility, and I have been humbled by the opportunity to serve the state I love,” Garcia said in a statement. “While my time in the Senate is coming to a close, I am proud of all that we’ve accomplished together to move Colorado forward, and I am confident that whomever is selected to fill these vacancies will serve with the integrity and tenacity that Coloradans deserve.”
Garcia was unanimously elected as Senate president in 2019. Before that, he served two years in Colorado’s House of Representatives, then was elected to Senate District 3 in 2014.
Garcia, a Marine veteran and a licensed paramedic, was deployed to Iraq between 2001 and 2007.
Gov. Jared Polis said Coloradans should be proud of Garcia’s “unwavering commitment” to the state and his hometown of Pueblo.
“Under President Garcia’s leadership we have led trailblazing health care reforms to save Coloradans money, created a state park at Fischer’s Peak and we are poised to move forward in making front range rail a reality,” Polis said.
“President Garcia’s experience as a paramedic and Marine Corps veteran will be a huge asset to President Biden’s administration. On behalf of a grateful state, I congratulate him on his appointment,” he added.