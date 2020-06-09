From left, Tay Anderson, Denver School Board at-large director, joins Colorado State Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, and Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, in heading up to announce plans to introduce a bill to increase police transparency and accountability during a protest outside the State Capitol over the death of George Floyd, Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Denver. Floyd, a black man died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25.