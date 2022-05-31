(The Center Square) – The average gas price in Colorado has increased by 11 cents per gallon over the last week, according to the latest figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA).
Colorado tied with Wisconsin for the largest weekly increase in the country, just ahead of states such as California, Utah, and Oklahoma. Colorado’s average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.27 as of Tuesday, compared to the national average of $4.62.
“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, said in a statement.
Gas prices continue to rise since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, which sent crude oil prices skyrocketing. As of Friday, the price of a barrel of crude oil was $115, which is up more than 69% since December.
At the same time, U.S. gasoline reserves have been slowly depleting. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the country’s total domestic gasoline stock decreased by 500,000 barrels to 219.7 million barrels.
Consumer demand for gasoline seems to be slowing as well. EIA data shows that demand is approximately 700,000 barrels per day lower now than it was a year ago.
To Gross, the data points indicate that consumers may begin changing their behavior to account for continuously increasing gas prices.
“But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon,” Gross said. “If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.”