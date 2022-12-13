(The Center Square) – Results of Colorado’s general election were certified on Monday, the secretary of state’s office said.
The election’s certification comes after the completion of a pair of recounts, one of which was on the closely-watched 3rd Congressional District race.
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold called the general election “among the most accessible and successful” in the state’s history.
“I am proud of our State’s elections and the voting access that we have added over the last four years,” she added in a statement. “I commend the county election officials, election workers, and the employees of the Department of State for their hard work and dedication to delivering great elections for Colorado voters.”
The recount in the 3rd Congressional District was state-mandated since the vote differential between incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch was within .5%.
Boebert secured 50.06% of votes and lost three votes, the recount found, while Frisch had 49.89% of votes and gained one vote.
“Counties will be reimbursed by the Secretary of State’s office for the cost of the mandatory recount,” the office said on Monday.
A recount was requested in the race for House District 43 by Republican state Rep. Kurt Huffman. Democratic candidate Robert Marshall had 50.45% compared to 49.55% for Huffman, and both candidates lost a vote, the recount found.
“I commend the election workers from across the state and my office for conducting these recounts and for their continued work to make Colorado the best place to cast a ballot,” Griswold said.
Voter turnout for the general election was 66.79%, according to Griswold’s office.