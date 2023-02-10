(The Center Square) – The Colorado Restaurant Association is rallying its members to speak out against a bill in the House of Representatives regarding work scheduling.
House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees and all food or beverage establishments to obtain from employees a written statement of their desired number of weekly work hours and the days and times they're available to work. Employers will be required to provide written notice of employee work schedules no later than 14 days before the first day of any new work schedule.
The bill also gives employees the right to refuse hours or a work shift less than 12 hours after the end of their previous shift. If an employee consents to work within 12 hours of the previous shift, employers will be required to make "rest shortfall pay" of 1.5 times their regular pay rate.
"This legislation has the potential to dramatically change the restaurant industry in Colorado and negatively impact restaurant workers by instituting devastating, burdensome requirements on restaurants," the association wrote in a letter to its members and other members of the Colorado restaurant community.
Employees would be entitled to receive "predictability pay" when an employer makes changes to the employee's schedule. If an employer provides work hours to a new employee without first offering the hours to an existing employee, the employer will be required to give "retention pay."
The 33-page bill is sponsored by Reps. Emily Sirota, D-Denver, and Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, D-Denver, and Senators Julie Gonzales, D-Denver and Faith Winter, D-Adams.
"The bill prohibits employers from discriminating or taking any adverse action against an employee based on the hours an employee is scheduled or actually works, the expected duration of employment, or the employee's desired work schedule," according to the text of the legislation. "The bill also prohibits retaliation against an employee for attempting to exercise any right created in the bill. Employers are required to retain records demonstrating their compliance with the requirements of the bill."
Employees who are victims of or have a family member or household member who is a victim of domestic abuse, sexual assault or harassment can request their work schedule be delivered by a method determined by the employee to ensure privacy and safety. Employers will be allowed to ask for a written request from the employee for the scheduling action. Employers also will not be allowed to post employees' work schedules or transmit them to others.
Fines for violations range from $200 to $500. If a court determines an employer violated certain parts of the bill, the employee must be reinstated or rehired with or without backpay and the greater of either $10,000 or any lost pay resulting from the violation.
"There are many more requirements in the draft of this proposed bill; it is unreasonable and unrealistic, and we are highly concerned," the association wrote.