(The Center Square) – Many Colorado restaurants are still facing steep financial challenges because of the omicron variant, according to a recent industry survey.
The survey, by the Colorado Restaurant Association (CRA), also found the industry’s recovery is still lagging behind the statewide economic recovery with many operators still not yet back to pre-pandemic sales and customer traffic levels.
According to the survey, 85% of restaurants in the state have experienced a decline in customer demand for indoor dining.
“The results provide an alarming look into the current state of the local restaurant community, which continues to struggle with burdensome debt, skyrocketing costs, a labor shortage, and a lack of federal relief,” CRA Communications Director Denise Mickelsen said. “Without replenishment of the [Restaurant Revitalization Fund], thousands of Colorado businesses are likely to close permanently.”
Nearly half of the survey's respondents have reduced their operating hours, while another 43% said they began closing on days when they would otherwise be open. Nearly 60% also said they've accumulated additional debt since March 2020.
Another 69% of respondents said their business is less profitable now than it was when the pandemic began.
One bright spot for many local restaurants has been the Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants distributed by the federal Small Business Administration.
More than 1,800 Colorado restaurants received $480 million in grant funding, according to a report by The Denver Post.
Survey respondents said these funds helped hire back or retain employees and preserve more than 15,000 jobs across the state, but 56% said they applied for a revitalization grant and did not receive one. These entities added that they may have to shut their doors for good if the fund is not replenished.
Estimates from the National Restaurant Association suggest that a fully replenished revitalization fund could save as many as 25,000 jobs in Colorado.