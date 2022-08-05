(The Center Square) – Recounts in two Republican primary races produced no change in results, the Colorado secretary of state announced on Thursday.
The office conducted recounts for the Republican secretary of state primary and state Senate District 9 in El Paso County, confirming that Pam Anderson and Paul Lundeen won their races, respectively.
“The recounts are complete and confirm once again that Colorado elections are safe and secure,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a statement. “Accepting the outcome of free and fair elections is a cornerstone of American democracy. Disinformation and frivolous lawsuits do not change the fact that there are winners and losers in an election.”
The secretary of state’s office began the recount on July 11 after receiving sufficient funds from two candidates to trigger the process.
Tina Peters, the embattled Mesa County Clerk running for secretary of state, paid more than $258,000 for the ballot recount. The recount produced an additional 13 votes for Peters and confirmed that she lost the race by more than 88,000 votes, according to the secretary of state's office.
Lynda Zamora Wilson, who was running in the District 9 race, paid more than $20,000 to recount the ballots in her race. The process did not find any additional votes for Wilson, but it did find one additional vote for Lundeen.
“I commend election workers from across the state and from my office for conducting this recount,” Griswold said. “In the face of unparalleled pressure and scrutiny, they have stayed focused on our ultimate goal: ensuring that every eligible Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated voter has their voice heard.”
Peters, who was indicted by a grand jury on several criminal charges for her alleged actions in connection with an election system security breach, earlier this week sued to stop the recount, saying in a lawsuit that El Paso County's electronic voting machines were "improperly tested and unreliable," the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.