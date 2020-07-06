Colorado came in sixth highest in a new study by the WalletHub website that examines the level of racial equality within the economies of the 50 states and the District of Columbia, based on eight key dimensions.

Colorado earned a total score of 74.69 in the study by the personal finances website, with the maximum score being 100. Some of the key criteria examined in the WalletHub analysis were the differences between white and black Americans on median household income, jobless rates, home ownership rates and poverty rates.

The website reported several disparities between whites and blacks on economic issues. These include blacks occupying only 3.2 percent of executive or top-level positions, even though African Americans make up about 13 percent of the nation’s population, and the elevated black unemployment rate nationwide.

The disparity in wealth is also apparent in statistics showing that the average black family has a net worth of $17,150, compared to $170,000 for whites, WalletHub reported.

State Economies With the Most Racial Equality

Overall RankStateTotal Score
1New Mexico79.92
2Alaska77.67
3Arizona77.30
4Hawaii77.19
5Texas76.60
6Colorado74.69
7Montana74.40
8Vermont74.11
9Delaware74.00
10Washington73.74
11West Virginia72.71
12Florida72.66
13Maryland72.41
14Kentucky71.65
15Tennessee71.55
16Virginia70.73
17Rhode Island69.22
18Utah68.57
19New Hampshire68.37
20North Carolina68.29
21Wyoming67.99
22Nevada67.60
23California67.60
24Massachusetts67.54
25Oregon67.36
26Oklahoma67.15
27Arkansas66.20
28Idaho66.18
29Georgia65.91
30South Carolina65.62
31Kansas65.34
32Missouri64.81
33Alabama63.50
34Connecticut62.79
35South Dakota62.55
36New Jersey62.13
37Nebraska61.10
38Maine60.96
39Mississippi60.34
40Indiana58.58
41New York58.04
42Pennsylvania56.01
43Louisiana56.00
44North Dakota55.64
45Ohio55.21
46Michigan52.61
47Iowa50.61
48Minnesota48.74
49Illinois45.18
50Wisconsin44.30
51District of Columbia16.00

Source: WalletHub.com

