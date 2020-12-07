FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2020, file photo, Emily Travanty, back left, laboratory director for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, writes information as Sarah Totten, director of the department's microbiology program, uses a swab to perform a nasal test for coronavirus for a patient in east Denver. Health officials in Colorado say they never received one of two deliveries sent as part of an effort to test the nation's vaccine distribution system because of a mistake on a mailing label, offering a glimpse into what could go wrong when the actual vaccine for the coronavirus is distributed in the coming weeks and months.