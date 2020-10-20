(The Center Square) – Colorado’s agriculture sector will have access to almost $1 million in federal grants for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
Gov. Jared Polis and Colorado Agricultural Commissioner Kate Greenberg announced the grants during a news briefing Tuesday.
Agricultural producers can receive up to $12,500 in grants using funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and have until Nov. 9 to apply.
“This critical support from the governor will assist producers and processors in adjusting to the impacts of COVID-19,” Greenberg said. “These funds will also help fill important gaps left out by federal aid, reaching producers of different scales and investing in local and regional processing and food distribution networks, which is much needed.
Greenberg noted that on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s agricultural sector is also facing an ongoing drought.
Polis also warned Coloradans that COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.
“We need to do a better job wearing masks around others, staying apart from others, reducing our social interactions,” he said.
Colorado’s COVID-19 positivity rate is at 6.24%, with 417 people currently hospitalized, the governor said.
The state is seeing its highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases, the state’s epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said, noting many cases are being captured “because of much greater access to testing right now.”