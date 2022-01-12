(The Center Square) – Colorado brought in a record $423 million in tax revenue from marijuana sales last year, according to the latest market report from the state's Department of Revenue (DOR).
In all, Colorado has sold more than $2 billion in marijuana through November 2021, making it the second consecutive year that the state has eclipsed that mark. Last year, the state collected $387 million in taxes from the sales.
Colorado’s tax revenue total also implies that the state beat its previous record of $2.1 billion in sales, though DOR said it will release the final numbers next month.
More than $12 billion in marijuana has been sold since legalization in 2014, with the state collecting over $2 billion in taxes.
Colorado collects its marijuana taxes from a 2.9% state sales tax on marijuana sold in stores, a 15% state retail marijuana sales tax, and a 15% retail marijuana excise tax on wholesale sales and transfers of marijuana. The state also collects fee revenue from marijuana license and application fees.
In December, Colorado collected more than $30 million in taxes, capping off a five-month streak of declining tax revenue.
The state also recorded more than $158 million in sales in November, with both medical and recreational marijuana showing significant declines in sales.
Colorado sold $131 million in recreational marijuana in November, an 11 % drop when compared to October.
Similarly, November’s medical marijuana sales totaled $26 million, representing a drop of more than 10% on a month-over-month basis.