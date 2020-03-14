(The Center Square) – The Colorado National Guard provided support at a coronavirus testing site in Denver on Saturday.
Gov. Jared Polis this week implemented emergency measures to counter the coronavirus pandemic that included calling up several Colorado National Guard medical professionals.
The state Department of Public Health and Environment drive-up testing site was moved to the Denver Coliseum to accommodate the massive influx of people seeking coronavirus tests. The National Guard staff joined state and community medical professionals at the testing site Saturday as a means to support high demand, according to a Facebook post from early Saturday that shows the governor briefing state workers and guardsmen at the testing site.
"Beginning today, this site is supported by the Colorado National Guard to enable the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to stand up additional mobile testing in other areas across the state," Polis said in the post.
As of Saturday, 101 people in the state have tested positive for the virus. The state's General Assembly also passed an emergency resolution on Saturday to temporarily adjourn the legislative session for two weeks.
Earlier last week, the state government mentioned that state military forces would be activated for support and staffing of testing sites.
"The state activated the National Guard, and there are over a dozen medics in the National Guard being trained up so they can provide additional testing capacity around the state and train other community medical providers on standing up their own mobile testing labs," the governor's office said.
Meanwhile, governors in many states have called on National Guard units of all sizes and purposes to support responses to the coronavirus. State military forces were deployed this week to the newly established containment zone in New Rochelle, New York, which is considered the worst cluster of the coronavirus in all of the United States.