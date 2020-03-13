(The Center Square) – The Colorado legislature is taking steps in response to the coronavirus outbreak, which include an option to temporarily adjourn both chambers.
House and Senate leadership from both parties released a joint statement late Thursday outlining their plans.
Lawmakers are rushing House Bill 1359, which would allow state political parties to temporarily amend their bylaws, allowing for delegates to participate remotely amid the coronavirus outbreak. The House passed the bill on Friday, with the Senate expected to pass it quickly so it can get to the governor’s desk.
Another measure lawmakers are considering is a joint resolution allowing both chambers to temporarily adjourn until further notice, the news release said.
Another joint resolution in the House would ask the state’s Supreme Court “to clarify the General Assembly’s ability to count legislative days non-consecutively,” since the state Constitution says legislative sessions shouldn’t be longer than 120 days a year.
“We are taking steps to prepare the General Assembly for actions we may need to take to protect the public, and I am grateful for the willingness of leaders in both parties and in both chambers to work together during this public health emergency,” House Speaker K.C. Becker, D-Boulder, said.
House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, stressed that, “If we go into recess, we have to make certain that no legislative business is done without the participation of the people. As many of my colleagues know, public testimony can make or break a bill.”
Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert, R-Parker, said the steps “ensure we remain constitutionally compliant in every action we take,” while still prioritizing public health.
Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, said the steps are “laying the groundwork to act quickly if necessary, while allowing essential tenets of democracy to continue. In moments like this, Coloradans need unity, and I applaud my colleagues in both chambers in working together during this difficult time.”
Gov. Jared Polis said Friday there are now 72 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.
Polis declared a state of emergency on Tuesday and later signed an executive order to help combat the impacts of the virus.
"Our state is responding to this virus by taking bold action to protect our most vulnerable populations,” Polis said. “We will continue working together to put health and safety first and be guided by science. Colorado is in this together.”