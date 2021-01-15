(The Center Square) – Colorado lawmakers concluded their expedited first week of the 2021 regular session on Friday, passing bills addressing remote meeting attendance and clarifying some federal CARES Act relief funding.
The legislature is set to return in mid-February, citing COVID-19 safety precautions. Senate Democrats say they will focus on health care, economy relief, and greenhouse gas reduction proposals when the body reconvenes.
“I’m pleased that our caucus was able to work collaboratively across the aisle and in tandem with the lower chamber to make this week as efficient as possible,” Senate President Leroy Garcia, D–Pueblo, said in a statement Friday. “With the work we accomplished in these three days, we will be able to confidently recess for the next month to allow COVID cases to decline, and to refine our legislative priorities for debut in February.”
During the session, which began Monday, lawmakers passed measures allowing them to participate remotely, a bill suspending extraordinary debt collections, and a bill allowing wills to be served electronically, among others.
While the Gold Dome in Denver remained relatively quiet compared to typical opening weeks, Colorado officials also criticized the Trump administration's decision to move the U.S. Space Command headquarters out of Colorado Springs in favor of Huntsville, Alabama.
Garcia introduced a memorial, which passed unanimously, reaffirming that the U.S. Space Command headquarters should remain in Colorado because of the state’s unique blend of military bases, private aerospace companies, academic research facilities, and government entities.
“Republicans and Democrats agree that Colorado has the access to infrastructure, talent, and well-established aerospace development that Space Command needs to succeed,” Garcia said in a statement. “President Trump's decision to thwart the wishes of top military leaders is a mistake, and the Colorado Senate strongly urges him to reverse course.”