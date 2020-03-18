(The Center Square) – Colorado state government has launched a COVID relief fund to aid efforts to combat coronavirus in the state, Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday.
Help Colorado Now, an online portal, allows people to volunteer or donate to relief efforts. The portal also allows people to donate supplies or volunteer to donate blood.
“My top priority is to ensure the health and safety of all Coloradans during this difficult time,” Polis said. “It’s times like these that truly show our state’s resiliency and the strength of our spirit. Our state is better when we come together to overcome unique challenges – it’s just how we do things in Colorado. We will continue doing everything we can to ensure we protect our state’s most vulnerable.”
So far the fund, which is operated along with Mile High United Way, has raised $3 million, with donations coming from the Denver Broncos, the Anschutz Family Foundation, and Bank of America, among others.
Funds raised will go toward coronavirus prevention, impact and recovery, and “will include things like medical and cleaning supplies, food services, early childhood education, small business support, behavioral health services, and more.”
Polis additionally announced the creation of an emergency child care program for those on the front lines fighting the virus. The program will be offered to health care providers, public safety workers, and critical support staff who need emergency access to child care.
Colorado has 183 positive cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, coughing and trouble breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.