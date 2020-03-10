(The Center Square) – The Colorado House on Tuesday passed legislation that would raise the age to legally purchase nicotine products in the state to 21.
The measure also would require every retailer who sells nicotine products to be licensed by the state, and it stiffens penalties against retailers who sell to minors.
HB20-1001, or Nicotine Product Regulation, is meant to deter teen vaping.
“We are extremely pleased to see that House lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that Colorado’s vaping epidemic is unacceptable,” Jake Williams, executive director of Healthier Colorado, said in a statement. “The evidence-based policies in this bill reflect a meaningful stakeholder process that has improved the bill and will ensure that youth cannot easily get hold of dangerous nicotine products.”
Healthier Colorado says more than one in four teens in the state reported that they vape, a significant increase over prior years.
A second tobacco measure, that initially would have banned all flavored nicotine products including menthol, was amended in the House Health and Insurance Committee Tuesday to allow for the sale of flavored products only in age-restricted stores.
The bill also would increase the maximum fine "for a fifth or subsequent violation within 24 months of $1,000 to $15,000 to a maximum fine for a fourth or subsequent violation in 36 months of $1,000 to $15,000."
The bill now moves to the Senate.