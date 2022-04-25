(The Center Square) – Lawmakers in Colorado’s House of Representatives advanced a bill on Monday that seeks to add protections for mobile home renters.
House Bill 22-128 was recently amended to remove a 3% cap on annual rent increases following veto threats from Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Public Radio reported.
The bill, which passed 41-24 on third reading Monday, still includes some increased renter protections such as an extended window for resident groups to make a bid for purchasing a for-sale park and relocation compensation if a park must shut down.
House Speaker Alec Garnett, D-Denver, and Steven Fenberg, D-Boulder, who both supported the rent control measure, met with Polis about the bill, CPR reported.
A recent analysis of HB22-1287 by the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise think tank, found that the bill, prior to the rent control provision's removal, could have caused a reduction in the total supply of manufactured homes available and a reduction of state income tax revenue.
The think tank said passage of the bill would have opened up "a Pandora’s Box allowing for expansion of rent control to other classes of private property, further impinging on private property owners' rights."
Mark Williams, executive vice president of the Colorado Apartment Association, praised the governor for opposing the provision, saying it "would have significantly constrained future growth in Colorado’s mobile home industry."
"Mobile-home parks are a small but important provider of unsubsidized, affordable housing in Colorado," he added. "We’re grateful for the governor’s opposition to lawmakers’ misguided targeting of this valuable supplier of housing."