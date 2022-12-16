(The Center Square) – The addition of nonfarm jobs and low seasonally adjusted unemployment gave Colorado’s November jobs and economic outlook a positive lift.
The state’s employers added 4,300 nonfarm payroll jobs from October to November for a total of 2.9 million jobs, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. The number contributed to the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 3.5%, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from October.
The private sector added 2,000 jobs and government added 2,300 positions. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Colorado has added 456,800 nonfarm jobs. The state lost 374,500 in March and April 2020. It equates to a 125% recovery rate, higher than the 107.2% rate nationally.
Colorado’s rate of job growth is 3.7% during the past year, higher than the national rate of 3.3%.
Education, health care, professional and business services and financial activities had the largest increases in the private sector. The construction and leisure/hospitality sectors had the largest losses of jobs with a combined 6,000 positions.
The number of unemployed people in the state dropped by 2,700 in November to 113,600. During the last eight months of 2022, Colorado’s unemployment rate hovered between 3.3% and 3.6%. Nationally, the November unemployment rate was 3.7%, translating to approximately 6 million without jobs.
Colorado’s labor force decreased by 4,700 in November to 3.3 million. The state’s labor force participation rate fell to 69.2%, down two-tenths of a percentage point from October. The U.S. labor force participation rate was 62.1% in November, down one-tenth of a percentage point from October.
More than 3.1 million or 66.8% of Coloradans age 16 and older were employed in November. The percentage is one and a half points higher than a year ago and three-tenths higher than before the pandemic started in February 2020. The national percentage of the population with jobs was 59.9% in November and below the pre-pandemic rate of 61.2%.
The Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise research group in Colorado, projected higher unemployment in the future as a result of the increase in interest rates set by the Federal Reserve. The federal funds rate increased from 0.8% in March to 3.83% as of Dec. 14 and might reach 5.25% in 2023, CSI reported.
“In the past, increases in the federal funds rate resulted in increases in the unemployment rate,” the CSI analysis stated. “… since 1976, Colorado has experienced eight prior periods of sustained increases in the fed funds rate as the Federal Reserve tackled rising inflation. The range of fed fund increases varies from 191 and 1300 basis points. All of these fed funds rate increases resulted in a direct increase in the unemployment rate between 60 to 370 basis points and the elevated unemployment rate went down after a range of 244 to 1,310 days.”