(The Center Square) — After receiving over 980 public comments from local governments, local public health agencies, and the business community, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) released its final guidance for the 5-star variance program this week.
The program is designed to incentivize counties, businesses, and consumers to comply with state and local COVID-19 orders by allowing businesses that follow capacity restrictions, added sanitation requirements, and other measures to be eligible for less restrictive caps.
Similarly, counties that are able to scale back their ratings on the state's COVID-19 dial can allow their local businesses to reopen faster. For example, businesses in counties in the blue level are eligible to have 50 people added to their capacity caps. Hinsdale County in southwest Colorado is the only county in blue, according to the state’s dial dashboard.
Most counties are in the red level, meaning they must show a two-week sustained decline in incidence, hospitalizations, and a positivity rate under 10% before loosening restrictions on local businesses.
Counties that reach the purple level—the state’s highest designation—are not allowed to participate in the 5-star program.
Counties that see a significant rise in COVID-19 cases, or when hospital bed capacity reaches 90%, may be suspended.
While the program is available to any business that meets the criteria, CDPHE says it is “completely voluntary for local governments” even though it “also serves as an expanding directory of establishments recognized for their efforts to keep their communities safe and open.”
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said in a press conference Thursday that his city will be one of the first in line when applications open on Friday.
“It’s going to be an extremely resource-intensive effort,” he said. “The reality is that Denver has more businesses that could apply for the 5-star program than any other city in the state of Colorado. Potentially, 7,000 applicants are likely to come forward.”
One local business owner told KDVR that the program could be what keeps their business’ lights on this winter.
“Anything helps at this point. We, like many restaurants are on that verge of teetering towards closure. While it’s not enough we’ll take anything at this point,” Hornet Restaurant owner Sean Workman told the news channel.