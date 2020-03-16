(The Center Square) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) recommends that any events of 50 or more people in the state be postponed or canceled, aligning with coronavirus guidelines recommended Sunday by the Center for Disease Control.
The CDC guidance “recommends that for the next eight weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”
The White House's coronavirus task force is expected to issue more guidance on social distancing sometime on Monday.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases reached 131 as of Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said.
"These numbers will be going up considerably in the coming days and weeks, but we will get through this together and do everything we can to reduce risk, save lives, and support a strong economic recovery," Gov. Jared Polis said in a Facebook post on Sunday evening.
CDPHE on Sunday also said it “strongly recommends” anyone who lives in or has recently visited Eagle, Summit, Pitkin and Gunnison Counties to minimize contact with other people because of “extensive spread of COVID-19 in a number of mountain resort communities.”
Over the weekend, Gov. Polis, who declared a state of emergency last week, signed an executive order that temporarily closes all ski areas in the state.
The Colorado General Assembly on Saturday approved a joint resolution to temporarily adjourn the legislative session for two weeks amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has been classified as a pandemic.