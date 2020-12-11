(The Center Square) – Colorado is among states with the most COVID-19 workers’ medical compensation claims filed during the pandemic, according to research by the National Council on Compensation Insurance (NCCI).
The report found Colorado has more than 300 COVID-19 claims per 100,000 active claims between January and June. This represents a 50% increase from 2019, NCCI said.
Alaska, Florida, New Jersey, and Connecticut round out the top five state with the most claims, even though the report doesn’t mention how the states rank in comparison to each other. NCCI compiled its medical claims data from its Medical Data Call Reporting Handbook.
Workers' compensation claims are considered a “medical claim” when a worker who is injured or ill receives medical attention on at least one occasion while the claim is active. This can include getting a second opinion or going to the emergency room.
While the full impacts of COVID-19 on insurance companies won’t be known for a while, the report says its goal is to “assess the effect … by monitoring the data as it comes through and having it tell the story as it develops.”
NCCI found females make up 70% of the COVID-19 medical claims, an outsized proportion of the general workers’ compensation claimant population.
The study found a potential contributing factor is the disproportionate employment of women in the health care industry. The U.S. Census Bureau found women are primarily employed as either registered nurses, home health aides, or in psychiatric roles, accounting for 3.6 million workers combined. Women make up 85% of the workers in these employment categories.
NCCI also found the average age of a claimant for a COVID-19 related claim is 46.3. Meanwhile, the average age of a workers’ compensation claimant is 41.