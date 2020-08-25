(The Center Square) – Colorado has received more than $110.2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for state and local COVID-19 housing-related aid.
State and local housing authorities have received eight total rounds of funding so far through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the office of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.
The latest round of grants, announced Tuesday by Gardner’s office, totals $2.8 million for public housing assistance, with $2.2 million going to the Colorado Division of Housing, $128,700 going to the City of Brighton’s Housing Authority, and $435,102 going to the Loveland Housing Authority.
“Communities across Colorado are suffering right now as a result of COVID-19 and we must keep working to ensure all areas of our state are receiving relief they need,” Gardner said in a statement. “I’m proud to see this important funding delivered to three public housing authorities in Colorado to help address the ongoing pandemic.”
Last month, several housing authorities across the state received a total $5.6 million from HUD.
The largest HUD grants came in June, when $44 million in CARES Act funds was allocated by the federal agency. The state received $25.8 million, while Denver received $9 million, Colorado Springs received $5.1 million, and Aurora received $4.1 million to combat homelessness.
In May, state and local governments received separate allocations of $2.4 million and $12.7 million. State and local governments also received allocations of $4.4 million, $4.3 million, and $34 million in April via the CARES Act.