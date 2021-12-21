This June 3, 2020, file image released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows a wolf on a state game camera in Moffat County, Colo. Colorado wildlife officials say the first gray wolf pups since the 1940s have been spotted in the state. Gov. Jared Polis' office said in a news release Wednesday, June 9, 2021, that a state biologist and district wildlife manager each spotted the litter of at least three wolf pups over the weekend.