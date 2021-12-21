(The Center Square) – A pack of wolves reportedly killed a cow in northern Colorado, marking the first known case of wolves killing livestock in the state in over 70 years, according to the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA).
The attack, which claimed the life of one 500-pound purebred heifer, took place on a ranch near Walden in the north central part of the state, CCA said.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirmed to The Center Square that it's investigating the case.
CCA said it's working closely with CPW to “learn as much from this situation as possible as a mechanism to better inform Colorado’s current Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.”
“On behalf of the livestock producer, who is a member of the CCA, as well as CPW, we ask that the public refrain from disturbing the area and individuals associated with this wolf attack,” CCA President Steve Wooten said in a statement.
Travis Duncan, a senior public information officer for CPW, told The Center Square that “if it is determined to be depredation by the wolves that have naturally migrated into the state, [CPW] will compensate the landowner through our current game damage program.”
In November 2020, Proposition 114, which required CPW to create and implement a gray wolf reintroduction plan, was passed primarily with the support of voters in urban Front Range counties. CCA opposed the measure.
CPW confirmed the presence of wolves in Moffat County in February 2020, prior to the reintroduction measure passing.