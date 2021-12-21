(The Center Square) – Wolves are responsible for a confirmed calf killing in northern Colorado, marking the first known case of wolves killing livestock in the state in over 70 years.
The attack, which claimed the life of one 500-pound purebred heifer, took place on a ranch near Walden in Jackson County, according to the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA), which announced the incident in a Tuesday statement.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) confirmed the depredation incident following a field investigation and necropsy, the department said in a statement released later on Tuesday.
“The results of this investigation indicated wolf tracks in the immediate vicinity of the carcass and wounds on the calf consistent with wolf depredation,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf said.
CCA said it was working closely with CPW to “learn as much from this situation as possible as a mechanism to better inform Colorado’s current Wolf Restoration and Management Plan.”
“On behalf of the livestock producer, who is a member of the CCA, as well as CPW, we ask that the public refrain from disturbing the area and individuals associated with this wolf attack,” CCA President Steve Wooten said.
CPW, which said it's still drafting regulations for handling reimbursements for livestock damage caused by wolves, noted the calf's owner will be reimbursed "under [CPW's] current game damage process as if the depredation occurred by mountain lions or bears."
“CPW is working on draft regulations for the [Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission’s] consideration on hazing for these naturally migrating wolves in the state,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said. “Our goal is to provide producers with resources to minimize the likelihood of conflict or depredation as we work to create a statewide wolf restoration and management program as directed under Proposition 114.”
In November 2020, Proposition 114, which required CPW to create and implement a gray wolf reintroduction plan, was passed primarily with the support of voters in urban Front Range counties. CCA opposed the measure.
CPW confirmed the presence of wolves in Moffat County in February 2020, prior to the reintroduction measure passing.