(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide mask mandate in response to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across the state.
Under the order, individuals are required to wear masks while in indoor public places like restaurants and other businesses.
Polis said Thursday there’s “a very small window” to reverse the uptick in new cases, leading to his decision to implement a mask mandate.
The order is “meant to complement” local ordinances requiring masks “and provide a state baseline because of all the challenges of moving between jurisdictions and a clarity of messaging,” Polis said.
The order goes into effect at midnight and applies to all individuals 10 years of age and older.
“The growth in our cases has increased,” Colorado State Epidemiologist Rachel Herlihy said. “We’ve seen an acceleration from the last week in June through the first week in July, and we’re concerned that this trend is going to continue in the state.”
Polis previously expressed skepticism that a statewide mask mandate could be enforced.
The governor is also requiring counties to cease issuing new COVID-19 variances for a two week period.
This story is developing and will be updated.