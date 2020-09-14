(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis extended the statewide facemask requirement for a second time.
Polis extended a previous order mandating masks for another 30 days starting Saturday, Sept. 12.
The governor signed the initial mask order on July 16, despite misgivings that such an order could be enforced. He approved the first extension to the order on Aug. 14.
“We have learned that widespread mask use is a low cost and highly effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 infections by as much as 65 percent,” Saturday’s executive order states. “Broad adoption of mask wearing in Colorado may have significant economic benefits by allowing the State to prevent re-closures of businesses and schools and, ultimately, return to our normal lives more quickly.”
Polis’ administration faced a legal challenge in recent weeks over the mask order that was brought by House Minority Leader Patrick Neville, R-Castle Rock, and conservative commentator Michelle Malkin.
The Colorado Supreme Court said it would not hear the lawsuit.
Colorado has 61,324 COVID-19 cases and 1,889 deaths from the virus since early March, according to the most recent data available from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.