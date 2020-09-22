(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ administration said Tuesday some state employees will be required to take furloughs.
Polis called the plan a “compassionate furlough model” in a news briefing, referring questions about how much the plan would save to his press office. Polis’ press office did not immediately respond to a request regarding how much the state would save under the furlough plan.
The furloughs are tiered based on salary, with state employees making less than $50,000 not required to take furlough days under the plan.
State employees making between $50,001 and $70,000 must take one furlough day by the end of the fiscal year, while those making $70,001 to $90,000 must take two days, and those making between $90,001 to $140,000 taking three days. State employees making over $140,000 are required to take four days under the plan.
The furloughs also exempt certain employees like public safety workers and those combating the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor’s office said. Colorado has about 30,000 state employees.
The General Assembly estimated a $3.3 billion budget hit for fiscal year 2020-21 from the economic recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Colorado is facing one of the most challenging economic crises in our history, and public agencies are facing difficult budget constraints,” Polis said in a statement. “Just as the private sector is tightening its belt, so too must the government. This thoughtful furlough plan helps address the state's budget shortfall while ensuring that our lower wage workers are not impacted and we can continue to deliver high quality critical services for Coloradans. I know this won’t be easy, but we’re in this together and know that we’ll bounce back even stronger than before.”
Polis said during the briefing that members of his cabinet will also be participating in the furloughs.
The administration said most state government offices will be closed on Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving.