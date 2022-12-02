(The Center Square) – Colorado Sen. Bob Rankin, a Carbondale Republican and a key member of the Joint Budget Committee for the last seven years, announced his resignation, effective Jan. 10.
The resignation comes in the middle of his four-year term and is effective the day after the new legislative session convenes on Jan. 9. The seat will be filled by a Republican committee comprised of members from his district. Senate Republicans will select his replacement on the budget committee.
Rankin was appointed to serve in the Senate in 2019 and was reelected in 2020. He was first elected to the Senate in 2012.
“After proudly serving this state for the past 10 years, I have made the decision to move forward with the next chapter of my life,” Rankin said in a statement.
Senate Minority Leader John Cooke, R-Weld County, praised Rankin’s character and accomplishments.
“We are all incredibly grateful for Senator Rankin’s service to this state,” Cooke said. “His grit, integrity, and honesty is something every member of the General Assembly can aspire to. During his tenure, Bob championed responsible conservative fiscal policy to the benefit of every Colorado taxpayer. His commitment to this state and the people of Colorado will always be cherished. We wish Bob all the best in the next chapter of his life.”
Praise also came from Colorado’s top Democrats.
“Senator Rankin’s commitment to bipartisanship and fiscal responsibility is a model for all of us, and his steady hand on the Joint Budget Committee will be missed,” Democrat Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. ”I enjoyed working with Senator Rankin to help rural communities, cut red tape, save people money on healthcare with reinsurance, provide the biggest property tax cut for property owners and small businesses in recent memory, invest in education, and to strengthen search and rescue capacity. Colorado thanks him for his public service.”
The state’s top law enforcement echoed the governor.
“This is a loss for Colorado,” Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser posted on social media. “Senator Rankin is a gem and a true public servant.”