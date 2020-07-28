(The Center Square) — Colorado’s Republican lawmakers asked Gov. Jared Polis to hold a special session to address “serious challenges facing” statewide K-12 education as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Republican House and Senate members signed on to a letter sent to the governor on Tuesday.
“The special session should be limited to developing innovative policies that ensure every child has access to a high quality education, regardless of their unique health circumstances, age, or income level,” the letter, signed by 36 Republicans, read.
“Parents need concrete, actionable, and flexible options for the 2020-2021 school year. Kids get one chance to receive a quality education, so we urge you to take immediate action to prevent lifetime damage to Colorado’s children,” the letter continued.
Sen. Bob Gardner, R-Colorado Springs, said in a statement the legislature should act to “provide parents with the resources to educate their children in home or in small groups.”
“The legislature needs to meet now to ensure that single parent families and our most economically challenged parents have the economic resources to provide for their children's education,” Gardner said. “We have solutions."
In the letter, lawmakers propose what they call a “Safe Learning Choices” program to provide “direct education support package for families.”
“This support would be available to families whose children cannot attend public school full-time due to the virus – whether due to their own risk concerns or due to their local school deciding not to operate,” the letter said.
The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Colorado Department of Education and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment last week released reopening guidelines “designed to help local health agencies and districts make appropriate decisions on health and safety precautions based on the incidence of COVID-19 in their community.”