(The Center Square) – The Colorado General Assembly will enter a month-long temporary recess after convening on Jan. 13, House and Senate Democratic leadership said on Monday.
The legislature won't reconvene until approximately February 16 “when the peak of the pandemic will hopefully have subsided,” Senate Democrats said in a statement.
“It is extremely important that as we navigate returning for legislative session, we weigh the safety concerns for people’s health alongside the many changing factors that will guide our decision making,” said Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo.
“Now as we approach our regular session, we are committed to acting with the same precision and forethought – diligently prioritizing what matters most to our state and completing mission-critical work before temporarily exiting the building. That’s why we have decided to delay our official legislative session until safer conditions in the state become more clear,” he added.
Colorado Senate GOP spokesman Sage Naumann told The Center Square that Democratic leadership initially consulted them on a delayed session but didn’t include Republicans in the final decision.
“President Garcia asked Leader Holbert of his opinion on a delay last week, but yet again, we are disappointed that we must learn of a decision of this magnitude through a media outlet rather than somebody picking up a phone or sending a text or email,” he said. “At this point, we’ll even accept telegram or carrier pigeon if it means having the Democrats communicate with us before we get blindsided.”
Last session, lawmakers temporarily adjourned for from mid-March until the last week of May. Upon their return to Denver, they made several deep cuts to education and transportation funding to pass a constitutionally-mandated balanced state budget.
The General Assembly also passed a COVID-19 relief package during three-day special legislative session in early December.