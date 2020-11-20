(The Center Square) – The Colorado General Assembly’s special legislative session on COVID-19 pandemic relief will start on Nov. 10, Gov. Jared Polis said.
“We are living in a moment of unprecedented urgency,” the governor said in a statement. “We will act to support our small businesses who face challenging months ahead, provide relief to hardworking people, support child care, and improve broadband access for students and educators. I thank legislative leadership for their support and collaboration during this challenging time for our state.”
In addition to small business relief and other initiatives mentioned by the governor, the special session will focus on aiding diminished food pantries, utility bill assistance, and the state’s public health response, the governor’s office said.
Polis first announced the special session during a briefing on Tuesday.
“We need a stimulus package to carry us through the winter and alleviate the unimaginable burden weighing on so many Coloradans,” Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, said in a statement.
House Speaker KC Becker, D-Boulder, said the legislature’s stimulus package “will deliver relief for Colorado's restaurants, help parents find safe child care options, and provide direct assistance for Coloradans who are struggling to pay their rent or mortgage.”
While the Republican minority in the state Senate agree a special session is needed, the caucus pointed out on Twitter that it called for a special session in July to provide a “direct education support package.”
“Colorado needs legislative action now, and we're glad the Democrats finally agree,” Colorado Senate GOP tweeted.
Last month, the governor announced one-time stimulus payments of $375 for an estimated 435,000 Coloradans who are eligible.
The General Assembly's regular 2021 session is scheduled to start on Jan. 13.