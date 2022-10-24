(The Center Square) – The average gas price in Colorado sits nearly 20 cents below the national average, data from AAA shows.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas in the state is $3.60 as of Monday, while the national average is $3.79. Colorado’s average gas price is 9 cents lower than this time last week, according to AAA.
AAA analysts attributed a 9-cent drop in the national gas average to declining oil prices.
“Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration’s plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices,” AAA spokesman Andrew Gross said in a statement. “This will help take the pressure off pump prices, benefitting drivers and their wallets.”
Colorado’s highest gas average is $4.05 in Vail, while its lowest is $3.43 in Greeley, according to AAA.
The state’s highest average on record was $4.92 in June.