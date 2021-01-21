(The Center Square) – Colorado’s elected officials weighed in on the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who was sworn in on Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States.
“This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day,” Biden said in his address. “A day of history and hope. Of renewal and resolve.”
During his campaign, Biden pledged to roll back a litany of President Donald Trump's policies in favor of a progressive agenda.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera issued a joint statement congratulating the newly inaugurated president and vice president.
“Colorado is ready and our country is ready to write the next chapter in American history where we respect the rule of law, put partisanship aside to solve problems, govern responsibly, and value truth,” they said.
Colorado’s Democratic Sens. Michael Bennet and newly-seated John Hickenlooper offered their congratulations and said they’re ready to help pass Biden’s progressive agenda.
Bennet analogized the challenges facing the new Biden administration to those President Franklin D. Roosevelt faced when he was elected in 1932, noting "a public health crisis, an economic crisis, a climate crisis, and the most bitter partisan divisions in living memory."
“I look forward to working closely with the new administration to restore a government that works, and burnish our democratic example to the world once again.” Bennet said in a statement.
Ready to get to work with @POTUS and @VP. Here’s to new beginnings. pic.twitter.com/OYKf52L7DK— Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) January 20, 2021
Hickenlooper offered a message of unity to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Today we begin our work to rebuild the nation. President Biden spoke of coming together to confront the challenges facing our country, and he’s right – there isn’t any time to waste,” he said in a statement.
Republican Rep. Ken Buck voiced concerns about the executive orders that Biden later after being sworn into office. Many of the orders reversed Trump administration policies like exiting the Paris Accord and green-lighting the Keystone Pipeline.
“Instead of taking steps to start moving America forward, Biden will sign Executive Orders on his first day that will make good on the campaign promises he made to the extreme left-wing of the Democratic Party. These policies will hurt millions of people and weaken our nation,” Buck said in a statement on his personal Twitter account.