(The Center Square) – Colorado has dropped out of the top 10 states for growth in U-Haul's 2022 report, which ranks the Centennial State No. 11.
Colorado ranked No. 7 in U-Haul's 2021 growth report and No. 6 the year prior. The number of people who used one-way U-Haul truck to move into the state was down 5% last year, the company said.
Jeff Lockridge, media and public relations manager for U-Haul, said part of Colorado's appeal is a more favorable housing market than California.
“The appeal of Colorado's beautiful mountains, active outdoor lifestyle, job opportunities and reasonable housing market (when compared to California) cast it in a positive light for many people, particularly during a time when more employees have the opportunity to work from home and choose where they want to live," Lockridge told The Center Square.
The U-Haul Growth Index looks at the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state compared to the vehicles departing from that city or state in a calendar year.
The top Colorado cities for growth were Fort Collins, Loveland, Denver and Boulder, according to -aul.
“Other notable net gain markets include Pueblo, Castle Rock, Parker, Greeley, Steamboat Springs and Westminster,” the company said.
Texas and Florida are the top two states in the 2022 U-Haul ranking. Illinois and California are the bottom two.
Colorado gained over 28,600 people last year – a 0.50% increase – according to most recent U.S. Census estimates.