(The Center Square) – Colorado is in the process of distributing over $67 million in pandemic relief for housing assistance and help for veterans, the state announced this week.
Of those funds, $54 million was allocated by the state legislature earlier this month for various housing assistance programs. Another $5 million is set to go towards "households that do not qualify for other state and federal resources," the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) said Tuesday.
“Federal housing assistance passed by Congress for pandemic relief will complement the special legislation passed by our state,” DOLA Housing Director Alison George said in a statement. “Together these resources will support our programs currently serving thousands of Coloradans, a number that is increasing each week.”
DOLA's Division of Housing (DOH) has already awarded $6.4 million in grants to support affordable projects across the state, with a majority of funds going to densely populated urban areas.
Colorado Springs received the largest single grant, a $3 million loan to help construct the 208-unit Draper Commons development on the edge of town. The project will support seniors living on fixed incomes and families making between 0% and 70% of the area median income (AMI).
DOH awarded Denver’s housing authority $1.6 million to assist with the construction of two projects in Sun Valley, one of the city’s poorest neighborhoods. The Thrive Apartments will bring 105 units of between three and five-bedroom homes for families with incomes between 20% and 80% AMI. Another project by GreenHaus will bring 79 affordable units to the neighborhood.
Lone Tree, about 20 miles from Denver’s city center, received $615,000 on behalf of Koelbel & Company to acquire the RidgeGate Station Affordable Apartments. Connected to a light rail stop, the new five-story apartment building will consist of 67 units for families with incomes up to 80% AMI.
Meanwhile, Colorado’s Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Government received $300,000 to continue their home improvement program in Towaoc, Colorado. Next year, the program anticipates renovating between 10 and 18 homes for people with numerous health and safety problems.
The Delta County Housing Authority received nearly $100,000 to rehabilitate three single-family rental properties to keep these affordable housing opportunities available for low-to-moderate income families as well.
Last month, Montezuma County received a similar $800,000 grant to support the Calkins Commons project in Cortez, Colorado. The project will rehabilitate 12 units and add another 15 units affordable for families with incomes between 20% and 80% AMI.
“We are serving a wider range of Coloradans with housing support than ever before in our state’s history,” George added. “We are currently adding staff and improving infrastructure to make sure we meet needs effectively.”
The DOH also received $1.74 million in housing vouchers for veterans from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.