(The Center Square) – A handful of Colorado’s top elected Democrats on Monday touted the state's vote by mail system and harangued the Trump administration over alleged attempts to suppress voting ahead of the November election.
Gov. Jared Polis was joined by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Attorney General Phil Weiser, and Denver Clerk and Recorder Paul D. López, at a news conference at the Denver Elections Division office on Monday morning.
Democrats nationally have criticized President Donald Trump's comments on mail-in ballots and his administration’s policy changes to the U.S. Postal Service, which have reportedly led to lags in mail delivery time.
House Democrats last week sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy saying they’re “seriously concerned that you are implementing policies that accelerate the crisis at the Postal Service, including directing Post Offices to no longer treat all election mail as First Class.”
Bennet said at the Monday news conference that Trump is using the COVID-19 pandemic “not as an opportunity to unite the country, but as an opportunity to keep attacking our democracy,” citing the president’s claims that mail-in voting would be fraudulent.
Trump told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo last week that Democrats were requesting USPS funding “in order to make the post office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots.”
“Now, if we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money. That means they can’t have universal mail-in voting, they just can’t have it,” Trump added.
Polis pledged during the briefing that “our democracy will not become another casualty of this pandemic.”
“We are proud in Colorado that we’ve led the way by demonstrating how safe and secure and reliable vote by mail can be,” he said.
Griswold cited record turnout in the state’s June primary as a reason that vote by mail is the “responsible way to run an election during a pandemic.”
The Secretary of State’s Office said last week that over 99 percent of ballots in the primary election were returned by mail or drop box.
“Vote by mail is like wearing a mask, it can save lives and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” Griswold added.
She also ripped the Trump administration, saying there’s “a coordinated effort to suppress the vote in November.”
“It seems that President Trump has been more concerned about suppressing the vote than suppressing the virus,” Griswold said.
Weiser assured that the state would “fight for [democracy] using every tool we have.”
“We’re going to explore all avenues to protect our constitution, to protect the right to vote, and to assert the rights of our state,” he said.