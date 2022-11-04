(The Center Square) – The most recent polls gauging Colorado’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races all show Democratic incumbents leading, but margins vary.
Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea is within 1.5 points of incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet, according to a Trafalgar Group poll released this week.
O’Dea trails Bennet 46.1% to 47.6% in the poll by the GOP-affiliated firm, putting him within the poll’s 2.9% margin of error.
The poll also has Democratic Gov. Jared Polis with 49.6% support in the governor’s race compared to 42.5% who said they would vote for Republican Heidi Ganahl.
Trafalgar’s poll, which is the most recent poll conducted (between Oct. 30 and Nov. 1), has both Colorado’s U.S. Senate and governor’s races tighter than other recent polls.
A poll released earlier this week by Emerson College Polling/The Hill showed 49% of voters backing Bennet and 42% backing O’Dea. Polis had 54% support compared to Ganahl’s 40%, according to the poll, which was conducted from October 26 to 29.
Another poll released this week by the University of Colorado Boulder found 56% of respondents said they would vote for Bennet while 42% said they would vote for O’Dea. Polis led Ganahl 57% to 41% in the poll, which was conducted from October 11 to October 19 and has a +/- 4.42% margin of error.
Colorado voters will determine both races next Tuesday.